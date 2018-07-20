Gerald Celente - Goldseek Radio July 20th 2018
GoldSeek Radio - July 20, 2018 [GERALD CELENTE & BILL MURPHY] weekly
Head of the Trends Research Institute, Gerald Celente expresses concerns over the potential for a showdown of epic proportions in the Middle East. Extreme tensions in the region could ignite the crude oil market, sending price per barrel soaring while sparking a stampede into the precious metals sector. The theme could benefit gold shares as well, according to the work of Seabridge Gold CEO, Rudi Fronk, who notes peak gold is in place. Barrick Gold CEO noted that the ailing quality of gold quality ore and lessened production levels combined with few major new gold discoveries and lengthy time to production, bodes well for the gold price. The expert close-combat practitioner examines the nascent global trade war, sparked by the 2018 US trade tariffs. While policymakers applaud record unemployment rate, when adjusted for inflation the real employment wage lags price increases. Low wages hampers the disposable income of the masses, widening the gap between the wealthy and the hoi polloi beyond any industrial nation, worldwide. US share prices may be overextended, as the initial tax cuts behind much of the recent rally unwind and only a handful of key stocks in the tech sector. The FANG stocks continue to lead the indexes higher. The discussion concludes with strategies for personal protection and close combat - Gerald Celente suggests a free online resource for individuals interested in self-protection, Attackproof.com. Bill Murphy of GATA.org notes precious metals investors will ultimately be rewarded for their patience. An endgame scenario is unfolding in the financial markets that could result in an explosive move higher for safe haven assets. As long as US equities remain the risk-off trade, du jour, the PMs may remain in a cyclical trading range. The nascent trade skirmish has already impacted the housing sector. Import taxes on Canadian lumber have increased the cost of new home construction domestically by $9,000 per unit. The additional expense is passed along to the home purchaser. Already desperate domestic farmers are finding it even more challenging to make financial ends meet, amid soybean tariffs on Asian imports. The key impact of tariffs could be stagflation, as higher prices stifle global economic output while encouraging price hikes. A final warning from a US ally echoes the sentiments of history - when trade halts between national borders, more often than not, military boots cross. I.e. a trade war could ignite a global military skirmish. While the looming threat continues to boost US defensive and security share prices, ultimately PMs will benefit from the dual risk of insidious inflation / economic stagnation and global conflict.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment