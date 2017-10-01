Fed Reserve Moves Thwart Trump Economy

When Trump seeks to equalize tariffs between US & China, Wall Street cries “trade war” and the Federal Reserve makes the dollar stronger, constricts the money supply & raises interest rates. CNN is concerned that Trump will pack the Federal Reserve (he has the opportunity to appoint 6 out of 7 seats) and change it. Will he? Will he audit or end it?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment