Dysfunctional & Disunited: The Coming CRASH of the EU
It would be interesting to watch if the elites who already live segregated from the chaos of mass migration in Europe, start moving in the coming years, to culturally homogenous countries like Japan, South Korea etc. That is if they aren't already doing that!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment