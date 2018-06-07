Documents Show Communist China Working With Democrats' Hollywood To Bring Down The U.S.

America has been at war with globalism for a long time and must choose a side in the war for our liberty. The left wants to see America lose a trade war with China so they can advance their agenda. Will Americans wake up in time to succeed against those that hate the values that America stands for?
