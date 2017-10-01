Deep State Gets Their Security Clearances Revoked!
Alex Jones unveils the bait and switch mentality of the Deep State
talking heads who are now being threatened with having their security
clearances taken away. Clapper, Brennan, and others are trying to flip
the script. However, their very claims that President Trump is an enemy
of the United States reveals their treasonous intent to sabotage the
Executive office.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment