Deep State Gets Their Security Clearances Revoked!








 Alex Jones unveils the bait and switch mentality of the Deep State talking heads who are now being threatened with having their security clearances taken away. Clapper, Brennan, and others are trying to flip the script. However, their very claims that President Trump is an enemy of the United States reveals their treasonous intent to sabotage the Executive office.








