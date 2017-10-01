Become Free, Healthy and Make Money Growing Food In Your Own Yard - Curtis Stone of Urban Farmer
Jeff Berwick interviews Curtis Stone of The Urban Farmer. Topics include: food sovereignty, over regulation and big government, urban farming, small land requirement, the fragility of the existing system, $100,000 off a quarter acre, how to get started, social equity, micro-greens, better to ask forgiveness than ask permission, just do it, selling your produce, the abundance mentality and self ownership, food independence nurtures freedom, Curtis Stone to run a workshop at Anarchapulco 2019
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment