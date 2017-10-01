ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 7/31/18: Joey Gibson, Marc Randazza, Paul Joseph Watson
Date: Tuesday July 31, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, July 31st: Manafort Trial Begins - Former Trump aide Paul Manafort faces his first trial over Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe. Manafort is facing charges that he hid tens of millions of dollars earned in Ukraine in offshore accounts and defrauded banks for loans. Correspondingly, the authoritarian left is desperate to put down dissenting media; and Infowars is the number-one target. Joining today’s show in-studio is First Amendment attorney Marc Randazza discussing the establishment media’s censorship of Infowars and the state of free speech in America. Furthermore, Senate candidate Joey Gibson explains his pro-American journey. Call and tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
