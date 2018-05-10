While The WHOLE WORLD Was Distracted, They Did Something Unbelievable!
This is the reason why the world's most successful people avoid social media.
Social programming is so real, from social media to tv to music, all a plan that the Tavistock institute worked very hard on to dumb us all down. Time to turn it all off and tap into a higher level of human consciousness!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment