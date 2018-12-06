Trump & Kim Make a Deal

President Trump and Kim Jong Un have signed a deal in Singapore to rid North Korea of its nukes and its future nuclear weapons capabilities through stringent inspection protocols. In return, Trump has stopped war gaming military exercises with South Korea, and pledged support for opening North Korean to the global economy – a move that could slingshot the NK economy into one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.
