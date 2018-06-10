Trump Announces Formation of Official SPACE FORCE
During an address to a Space Council meeting, President Trump announced the formation of a Space Force to become a new branch of the United States military. He said that he is directing the Pentagon to create the space force as an independent service branch to join the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard. "When it comes to defending America, it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space. We must have an American dominance in space.," the president said in making the announcement.
Posted by Bob Chapman
