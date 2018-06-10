Once again the world faces a long hot summer of discontent, with the major action likely to be in Europe and East Asia this year. The EU is likely to experience regime change due to popular anger as warm weather brings in yet another massive wave of mostly male Muslim immigrants. In the Far East, the summit meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean strongman Kim Jong-un has led to serious plotting to revive a Manchurian empire straddling from Mongolia to Northern China to Korea to Japan, according to multiple independent sources, including CIA and Japanese military intelligence.
Let’s start with the situation in Europe, where governments in Austria, Italy, Sweden, and elsewhere are waking up to the fact that the so-called refugee crisis is actually a Muslim invasion. This is no exaggeration, since over 60% of the roughly five million refugees who have arrived in Europe since 2013 are men. Put another way, an army of three million military-age Muslim men has invaded Europe by stealth means. These statistics come from Eurostat via Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_migrant_crisis
This is not just a random occurrence, either. The “refugees” are being handed false papers; for example, Afghan and Pakistani men are being given travel expenses and allowances, as well as fake Syrian passports by the P2 Freemason self-appointed social engineers who are behind this crisis. As we have mentioned before, we were told when we visited the P2 in Italy a few years ago that their plan was to force Islam and Christianity to fight each other in order to merge the two into a single one-world religion controlled by them
