This Could Be Bigger Than Bitcoin
EOS Could Be Bigger Than Bitcoin And Is An Experiment of Free Markets On The Blockchain
Jeff Berwick is interviewed by Max Keiser for the Keiser Report on RT. Topics include: Dan Larimer and EOS, EOS may be bigger than Bitcoin, delegated proof of stake, Liberty Block vies for EOS block producer position, the EOS voting system, a free market experiment, free transactions, vulnerabilities for smaller proof of work coins, can Ethereum scale? Liberty Block and freedom.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment