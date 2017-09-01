The World Is In Such A Shape We Can't Get There Without This?"
The message of the Gospel should be spread freely, Jesus said take nothing with you when you go out into the world witnessing and teaching what Jesus taught. Snakes in sheep's clothing, just like the ones holding signs saying certain groups are going to burn in Hell, I thought God was the judge, when were we given the authority to condemn to damnation. Walk away and separate yourselves from false prophets and hypocrites and those who do not represent Christ.
Posted by Bob Chapman
