The Very Bad Things That Happen When You Cover Bilderberg
In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest
breaking news from inside Bilderberg 2018 where an independent
journalist was raided by police and heavily threatened. Media outlets of
any kind have been strongly discouraged as harassment is at an all-time
high.
