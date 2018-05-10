The Origins Of ISIS - David Icke Talks To The Lancashire Post
Isis is an American organization. I learned about this group being formed in Arizona by John McCain. Blackwater was involved, and I hung out with old military vets and mercs, who talked about people wanting to recruit them for this new venture involving a makeshift army for the middle East. So in the beginning, when I heard about isis, they were recruiting vets with skills for this group headquarted in Arizona.
