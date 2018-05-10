ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 6/20/18: Peter Fonda, EU MEME Ban, The Amazing Lucas
Date: Wednesday June 20, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, June 20th: Border Saga - Trump’s zero tolerance border policy is bringing out the worst from the left. Actor Peter Fonda called on people to target the children of ICE agents as well as putting Trump’s son in a cage with pedophiles. Outside of Hollywood, the Dems proposed a bill that would prevent border agents from arresting illegal aliens within 100 miles of the U.S. border. Joining today’s show is conservative YouTuber The Amazing Lucas providing the hottest takes on current events. Call and tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
