The Inevitable Collapse Of The U.S. Dollar - Prepare Yourself For Economic Collapse & Market CRASH!
The impending economic collapse is hidden from most. People only see a rising stock market, not the negative underlying factors that will cause a dollar collapse and a complete system crash. A dollar collapse is when the value of the U.S. dollar plummets. Anyone who holds dollar-denominated assets will sell them at any cost. When the dollar collapse occurs, these parties will demand assets denominated in anything other than dollars. The us economic collapse means that everyone is trying to sell their dollar-denominated assets, and no one wants to buy them. This will drive the value of the dollar down to near zero. It makes hyperinflation look like a day in the park and the imminent economic collapse will happen.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Bob Chapman
