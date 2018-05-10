The 3rd Temple

The United States is the NEW JERUSALEM and real Menasha. Real Jacob came to the US while Esau stole Palestine. They are late in the deal and it is even stated that the old will NOT be the new Jerusalem. "modern jewry is esau edom" jewish almanac. They know they are NOT Jacob Israel but have been at war with Jacob Israel for millennium. They stole the identity to overthrow the world receiving support from dumb Christian Zionists since the Scofield fake Bible.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment