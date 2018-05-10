The Fed Just Released Big News Regarding The Collapse, But No One Noticed
The Supreme Court totally rejected everything the US was built upon, no taxation without representation. New Homes surge in only one area the South, the rest of the country new homes plunged. Europe warns of an upcoming trade collapse. The Fed just let the world know what is about to do but no one clued in on what the Fed was saying. The Fed announced that is moving full steam ahead with popping the bubbles, add to this the statement by the BIS, where banks are insolvent, this collapse scenario is now unfolding right in front of our eyes.
Posted by Bob Chapman
