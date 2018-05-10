The Central Banks Are Now Laying The Ground Work For The Collapse
Trump promises something big is about to happen in trade, in the next couple of months something will happen that will shock everyone. The central banks of central banks is now pushing themselves away from the banking system and the smaller central banks in each country. They are preparing for the collapse by projecting on how the bank have been manipulating their books to make the banking system look stronger than it really is. Be prepared because this is the beginning stage of the central bank getting ready to control the narrative.
Posted by Bob Chapman
