Cops Need A Warrant To Search Your Cell Phone’s Location History, Supreme Court Rules
The Supreme Court just ruled that cops need a search warrant to get information about where people have been from their cell phones. The 5-4 decision, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, sets a strong legal limit on how much of your digital data the government can access. But the justices also stressed that these limits apply only to the type of data at question in the case: historical location information. The justices made clear they weren’t weighing in on real-time location records or data related to foreign affairs or national security. Even so, the ruling is a strong rebuke of the government's encroachment on technological advances.
Posted by Bob Chapman
