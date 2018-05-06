System Breaking Down, Reset Imminent, Can We Avoid Chaos?
Economist Lynette Zang joins the program to share insights on the state of the economy. We discuss that President Trumps economic improvements and system adjustments will not change the underlying fundamentals that are broken. The system is so far in debt and is structurally flawed; it cannot be fixed without a bankruptcy or complete dissolution or reset. We discuss what that could mean and how long we have before a reset of some form occurs.
Posted by Bob Chapman
