How I Took The Red Pill And Realized Everything In Our Cult(ure) Is a Lie - Jeff Berwick
Jeff discusses his early experiences in business and the dot com crash,
his long series of awakenings starting with reading 'The Creature From
Jekyll Island'. Health and well being, fasting, what is going on in the
USA and how to get out, finding freedom and much more.
