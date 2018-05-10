SOUTH AFRICA, Can Corruption SINK a Country?
With a vibrant democracy, a huge market, a free press and a large number of civic organizations, for years, South Africa was Africa´s great hope. However, in recent years, under Jacob Zuma’s administration, everything became twisted: South Africa’s growth disappeared, racial conflicts returned and corruption took over the country. Today, Nelson Mandela's dream of a free and prosperous South Africa runs the risk of becoming a nightmare. However, in February a new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, came to power with a new government. Could South Africa go back on the right path, or are we facing the great African disappointment? What the hell caused the good years to end? Is the white population at risk? In this video we’ll try to answer these questions.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment