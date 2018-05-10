New Sumerian Civilization Documentary 2018 Discoveries That Stunned Historians Worldwide
Find out why Ancient Sumer has the most important history on the planet. Sumerians invented or perfected many forms of technology, including the wheel, mathematics, and cuneiform script. These Cuneiform writings of the “Sumerians were read from right to left. Thousands of such tablets containing Cuneiform writing are found from Sumerian library. All these tablets give an enormous amount of information regarding Sumerian civilization. Most of all they are remembered through their breathtaking artifacts. Watch eye opening, thought provoking, educational, controversial, awesome documentaries by subscribing and of course hit the bell button at the top tight of the screen. We will make each film expand the horizons of the viewers open to learning more about the world. We hope you will become aware of many facts you may have been previously unaware of in this very educational American History expose.
