Q ANON: "Abandon ship! Hussein staff talking."

DOJ and FBI are disappointing. The bias was unbelievable. Altering 302s is equally abhorrent. These are the docs they use to charge someone with a crime or crimes. RR fell to the dark side. Heard this a.m. that even the State Dept. was involved in Dossier and FISA, etc. Details still sketchy. RR is protecting himself and his cronies. Time is running.
