President Donald Trump's Supreme Victory | SCOTUS Decisions, Kennedy Retires!
With impressive economic growth numbers and recent Supreme Court
decisions - President Donald Trump and his supporters have had no
shortage of positive news this week. With Anthony Kennedy’s recent
decision to retire, President Trump will now be able to appoint another
Supreme Court Justice and stave off further constitutional protection
related erosion.
