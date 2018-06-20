Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

President Donald Trump's Supreme Victory | SCOTUS Decisions, Kennedy Retires!







 With impressive economic growth numbers and recent Supreme Court decisions - President Donald Trump and his supporters have had no shortage of positive news this week. With Anthony Kennedy’s recent decision to retire, President Trump will now be able to appoint another Supreme Court Justice and stave off further constitutional protection related erosion.











