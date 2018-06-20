Breaking News: "Trump Backs Down On China Trade War"
Trump must have gotten what he wanted - it is interesting ho no one likes to take their medicine - especially the wall street scumbags - the timing is interesting though - considering that justice Kennedy retiring means trump has to choose another replacement so he needs friends to pass a nominee - after a new judge is chosen - Trump will be up to full military power
