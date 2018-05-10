New Atlantis Documentary 2018 The Worlds Biggest Ancient Mystery
The world is full of unsolved mysteries. One of the biggest is Atlantis, the land lost to the sea, source of many myths, legends and mysteries. According to Plato, the utopian island kingdom existed some 9,000 years before his time and mysteriously disappeared one day. Might the the ruins you will see in this video be the lost continent of Atlantis? Many researchers have claimed to have discovered it, but as of now, no location has been fully proved to be the land of the Atlanteans. Will we be dredging up a forgotten civilization anytime soon? Watch mind provoking, eye opening, educational, awesome documentaries by subscribing and of course hit the bell button at the top tight of the screen. We will make each film expand the horizons of the viewers open to learning more about the world. We hope you will discover many facts you may have been previously unaware of in this very educational Atlantis Documentary.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment