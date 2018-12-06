Keiser Report: Innovations in Poverty

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

 In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss innovations in poverty as America invents a new way to be poor despite being ‘rich’ on paper. In the second half, Max interviews Christian Saucier of EquibitGroup.com about disintermediating the stock settlements industry presently controlled by a duopoly. They also discuss the SHA-3 hash algorithm and future proofing their technology.






