Keiser Report: Innovations in Poverty

In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss innovations
in poverty as America invents a new way to be poor despite being ‘rich’
on paper. In the second half, Max interviews Christian Saucier of
EquibitGroup.com about disintermediating the stock settlements industry
presently controlled by a duopoly. They also discuss the SHA-3 hash
algorithm and future proofing their technology.
