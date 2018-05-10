Keiser Report: Future of Bitcoin
In this final episode of the Keiser Report from Dublin, Ireland, Max and Stacy throw to a panel on which Max Keiser spoke at MoneyConf. Topics included the future of bitcoin and regulation around it. In the second half, Max interviews Thomas van der Spuy of Bitfair.com about his cryptocurrency derivative exchange offering the opportunity to short, or bet against, the top 100 cryptocurrencies. They also discuss leverage, market making and the ICO market.
