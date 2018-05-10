ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 6/26/18: Roger Stone, The Amazing Lucas, Mike Ceronvich
Date: Tuesday June 26, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, June 26th: Supremes Uphold Travel Ban - The Supreme Court sided with Trump’s travel ban in a 5-4 decision rejecting discrimination claims. The majority opinion stated the president has substantial power to regulate immigration. Joining today’s show in-studio is conservative YouTuber Amazing Lucas discussing the Left’s failing grip on pop culture. Also, political activist and author Mike Cernovch explains the dangers of fake news. Furthermore, immigration lawyer Susan Pai breaks down America’s hottest issue. Call and tune in now!
