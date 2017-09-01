Jeff Bezos On Space Exploration And AI (Responds To Elon Musks AI Warnings)
I don't find Bezos's arguments very honest. A 3% exponential growth for 300 years with solar power? Why would anyone even bring up such an image when there will probably be fusion power sources available in the future? And AI won't hurt us just because he doesn't think so? Come on man.. There's at least a 40 point IQ gap when I hear Bezos talk compared to a Tyson, Green or a Musk.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment