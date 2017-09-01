Germany in the CROSSHAIR of AMERICAN EMPIRE

Merkel's stance has nothing whatever to with adopting Paternalistic values on the one hand and her presumed Maternalistic empathy with the refugees from third world shitholes on the other. It has everything to do with the Kalergi Plan which is an instrument created solely to achieve the genocide of the white Europeans. She has even been a winner of the Kalergi Prize. Just speak plainly. This is the planned destruction of the white race.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment