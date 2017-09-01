Jeff Berwick - Has Liberty Died in the USSA?

Jeff is interviewed by Danny Sessom for The Crypto Show at Libertopia. Topics include: police and safety in Mexico, people disconnecting from politics, the massive growth of Anarchapulco, under attendance at freedom events in the USA, a weird feeling about the US, exciting news about the Liberland project, the cryptocurrency lifestyle, the Venezuelan Petro coin, Dash crypto growing strong, EOS a next level project, EOS block producers, The Crypto Show's growth.
