Is CAPITALISM coming to NORTH KOREA?
North Korea is a poor, oppressive and hermetic country. It is permanently in the limelight due to its government’s actions, North Korea and its leader, Kim Jong-un have repeatedly put the international community in check. In North Korea the state controls everything and the leader, Kim Jong-un, is practically considered a deity. However, despite being ruled by the Juche, an ideological variant of Marxism, in recent years the private economy has begun to grow parallel to the government. Private markets and trade now represent the main livelihood for a very important part of the North Korean people and the government is already considering some reforms similar to those carried out by Deng Xiaoping in China. Is capitalism coming to North Korea? To what extent can things change? We will tell you all about it in this video.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment