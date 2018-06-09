9 States to sue Trump over family separation
Nine US states are to join Washington in filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration over a policy of separating immigrant families illegally entering the United States. Ferguson made the announcement outside a federal prison in the city of SeaTac in the state of Washington. About 200 immigration detainees have been transferred to the federal prison, including women separated from their children under President Donald Trump’s policy. The states set to join Ferguson’s lawsuit are Massachusetts, California, Maryland, Oregon, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Minnesota. New York has separately announced plans to sue. This comes as more protests are held against Trump's immigration policies.
Posted by Bob Chapman
