How To Thrive Before And After The Coming Collapse
Jeff Berwick is interviewed for the Crypto 101 podcast, topics include: the inevitable collapse of the US dollar economic system, the reality of the world is vastly different to the mainstream narrative, most countries are much free-er than the US, communist and fascist USA and western world, regulations vs free trade, US government terrorism, on being a conspiracy theorist, the brainwashed masses, the real enemies are government and central banks, growing support for The Dollar Vigilante, speaking your truth, the financial manipulations of the power elite, the role of cryptocurrency and blockchain, a paradigm shift, superior technology, decentralization and open source, no need for leaders, EOS, Bitcoin, Ethereum.
Posted by Bob Chapman
