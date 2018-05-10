Gerald Celente: Is The Economy About To Blow Up?
Brian & Darryl Panes from As Good As Gold Australia interview the world's leading trends forecaster, Mr. Gerald Celente of Trends Research Institute. In this interview, Gerald talks about the Black Swan event that will ultimately come about due to the ongoing war on Iran, leading to spiking oil prices and escalating inflation. Zero and negative interest rate policies and quantitative easing have repositioned the goal posts, making predictions more difficult, but the result will still be the same. Gerald reminds us that central banks will stop at nothing to keep the ponzi scheme going, but it will fail and the economy will blow up. The solution of course will be to own gold!
Posted by Bob Chapman
