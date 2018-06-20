EMEGENCY SPECIAL REPORT with Alex Jones - EX-CIA Head Calls For Revolt!
Date: Sunday June 24, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, June 24th: Restaurant Bans Sarah Sanders - In the latest instance of anti-Trump hysteria, a Virginia restaurant banned the White House press secretary simply because she works for the president. Trump called out Democrat leaders for wanting to protect immigrants more than American citizens, evidenced by their refusal to work with him to fix the immigration problem. On today’s show, we’ll break down how the left is manufacturing a crisis on the border for votes now that the Russia collusion delusion is fading fast, so tune in on this worldwide broadcast!
Posted by Bob Chapman
