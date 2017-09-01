Children Of The ''Beast System'' (2018)

This is the most depressing presentation of harsh reality I have ever seen. This is what happens when a nation subverts God's design for the family, which is the foundation of a society. It's not a smart phone problem, certainly not an oppression of women problem. It is Godlessness.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment