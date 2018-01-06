ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Friday 6/1/18: Dinesh D'Souza, Roger Stone, Michael Rotondo, Nick Begich
Date: Friday June 01, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, June 1st: Make America Work Again - The unemployment rate is at an 18-year low as new jobs are added to the economy. Correspondingly, the record for the number of working Americans has been broken nine times since Trump has taken office and people of all backgrounds are prospering from the hire-friendly labor market. Joining today’s show is author and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza explaining his presidential pardon from Trump and the censorship tactics of liberals. Also, 30-year-old NEET Michael Rotondo provides what he has planned for his future. Start your weekend informed. Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment