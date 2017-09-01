ALEX JONES Show Friday 6/15/18: Roger Stone, News, Reports, Analysis
Date: Friday June 15, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, June 15th: Fall of Deep State Special Broadcast - Join today’s 34-hour live analysis of the Inspector General’s report. Upon release, Trump says ex-FBI director James Comey's actions were criminal as well as calling the bureau's leadership "scum." Also, Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort asked a federal judge not to jail him. Do not miss our in-depth special reports and interviews that include Leave.EU's co-founder Arron Banks. Start your weekend informed. Call and tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
