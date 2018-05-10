Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 6/20/18: Peter Fonda, EU MEME Ban, The Amazing Lucas










Big deal. How about the thousands of fathers separated from their children by the corrupt court systems? Americans take a back seat yet again. Try telling a judge that you can't be prosecuted because you have kids or that you want them detained with you. You will be laughed out of court and into a cell. This is getting absurd.﻿





The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)