ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Thursday 6/7/18: McCabe, Deep State, Rev. Clenard Childress, Brandon Tatum
Date: Thursday June 07, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, June 7th: Securing America - Border arrests reach over 50,000 for the third month in a row. Additionally, the Trump administration promises aggressive use of human trafficking laws to prosecute parents smuggling their children into America. Internationally, the US hit Chinese telecom giant ZTE with a $1 billion fine to end crippling American sanctions. Joining today’s show is Rev. Dr. Clenard H. Childress Jr. to discuss his battle against Planned Parenthood. Also, our European correspondent Dan Lyman delivers the latest Bilderberg Conference news. Furthermore, first responder Brandon Tatum explains Americans’ exodus from mass entertainment in favor for family. Call and tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
