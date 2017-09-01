ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Thursday 6/14/18: BREAKING NEWS IG Report Released, Roger Stone
Date: Thursday June 14, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, June 14th: Fall of Deep State Special Broadcast - Join today’s 34-hour live analysis of the Inspector General’s report. The much-anticipated release could turn the Deep State’s narrative on its head as well as bring justice to the conspirators involved in the coup to overthrow Trump. Also today, jobless claims are at a 44-year low and Trump celebrates his 72nd birthday. Some of the many guests include author Scott Adams and Senate challenger Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai. Call and tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
