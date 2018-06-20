2018...The Bible Says This is Exactly How it Would Look Before the End
Elon Musk: Humans must merge with machines or become irrelevant in AI
age.
End Time News And Bible Prophecy Pointing To Jesus' soon Return.
For then there will be great tribulation, such as has not been since the
beginning of the world until this time, no, nor ever shall be. 22 And
unless those days were shortened, no flesh would be saved; but for the
elect’s sake those days will be shortened. (Matthew 24:21-22)
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment