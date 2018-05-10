Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

What Is CERN Doing? Scary Portal Opening Above The Ukraine







 Footage of a mystery cloud above the Ukraine has shocked witnesses who think they have prove scientists are breaking into another dimension. This is the latest conspiracy theory surrounding the CERN, a Large Hadron Collider in Switzerland. The Collider works by testing the way particles smash together and is the largest single machine in the world.










