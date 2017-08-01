What happened to Dubai's Princess Latifa?

Sheikha Latifa, the daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid
Al Maktoum, has not been seen since March 2018.
It's claimed she was snatched while trying to escape the country with
the help of a former French spy and a Finnish martial arts instructor.
Gabriel Gatehouse investigates.
