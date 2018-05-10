We Have Just Seen The Beginning Of The Economic Meltdown
The founder of Ethereum asked the question does the central banks (Rothschild) control reach into the blockchain world. To control the blockchain it would be very difficult to control a single crypto would be more feasible. Case Shiller prices rise to the most that we have seen since the financial crisis, this is way over the amount of money make. Italy's economy was hit hard, the banks are insolvent, this is just the beginning, will the ECB, IMF step in to calm the situation down, this will spread to other areas and other banks.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment